Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires 7,072 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,329 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Costco Wholesale News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: May sales rose 14.5% year over year to $24.01 billion, with strong comparable sales, digital momentum, and membership growth supporting the bull case for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

May sales rose 14.5% year over year to $24.01 billion, with strong comparable sales, digital momentum, and membership growth supporting the bull case for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). Positive Sentiment: Analysts reiterated bullish ratings and higher price targets, signaling confidence that Costco’s traffic, fuel strategy, and membership model can keep driving earnings growth. Article Title

Analysts reiterated bullish ratings and higher price targets, signaling confidence that Costco’s traffic, fuel strategy, and membership model can keep driving earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around AI, international expansion, and faster same-day delivery points to longer-term growth opportunities, but these are more forward-looking than immediate stock drivers.

Commentary around AI, international expansion, and faster same-day delivery points to longer-term growth opportunities, but these are more forward-looking than immediate stock drivers. Negative Sentiment: Costco’s premium valuation remains a concern, and some investors worry that sharing tariff refunds with customers could weigh on margins despite strong top-line growth. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,060.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $972.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $844.06 and a 52-week high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,006.77 and its 200-day moving average is $963.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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