Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,816 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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