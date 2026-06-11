Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 223,526 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,365 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 223,526 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Vise Technologies Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $139,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $17,472,482,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20,464.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,553,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Apple, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and helping support the longer-term bull case. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Apple after WWDC, saying the event clarified Apple’s AI strategy and could support a stronger upgrade cycle over time. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels.

TD Cowen also increased its price target, reflecting optimism that Apple’s AI rollout and ecosystem advantages can still drive upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue.

Apple unveiled Siri AI, updated iOS/macOS features, and several developer-facing changes at WWDC, but much of the reaction depends on whether these features translate into real device upgrades and services revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack.

Reports that Apple will use Google Cloud and Nvidia GPUs for advanced AI workloads highlight a pragmatic AI strategy, but also suggest Apple is leaning on partners rather than owning the full stack. Negative Sentiment: Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Article Title

Several articles say investors were disappointed that WWDC did not deliver a more dramatic AI surprise, with Siri AI viewed as incremental and monetization timing still unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and option activity point to caution around Apple’s intermediate-term outlook, with some concern that older iPhones may not support the most compelling AI features, limiting the near-term upgrade cycle.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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