Vise Technologies Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 295.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,338,169,000 after purchasing an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,462 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,039,742,000 after purchasing an additional 195,604 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,627,155 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,236,900,000 after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,917 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,136,525,000 after purchasing an additional 863,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,770,714 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $603,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total transaction of $11,655,934.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 3,819 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,767 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,134.50. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,600 shares of company stock valued at $41,650,580. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $340.09 and its 200 day moving average is $346.31. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $268.10 and a 1 year high of $369.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 40.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $371.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $387.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on GD

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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