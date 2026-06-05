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Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vise Technologies Inc. increased its IBM stake by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, adding 10,278 shares to reach 41,121 shares valued at about $12.18 million. Several other institutional investors also raised their positions, and institutions now own 58.96% of IBM’s stock.
  • IBM is being seen as an AI and cloud growth story, with new partnerships announced with Google Cloud and three.ws to expand enterprise AI, cloud consulting, and 3D workspace applications. The company is also drawing attention for its long-term push into quantum computing.
  • IBM posted strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue estimates, and it raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share. Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with recent price target increases including Citi’s move to $375 and Barclays’ overweight rating with a $350 target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,121 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 236,264 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 681,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 253,671 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IBM opened at $301.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.84. The firm has a market cap of $283.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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