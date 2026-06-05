Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,711 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here