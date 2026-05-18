Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,617,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $254,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,378 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,356 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,180,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,762,937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 178,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,622,940 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 450,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company's stock.

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Vishay Intertechnology News Roundup

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Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,731.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Zacks Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

Further Reading

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