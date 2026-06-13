Vision Capital Corp Takes Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Vision Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 546,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $19,707,000. CubeSmart accounts for about 8.7% of Vision Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.24% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,340,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $217,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,381,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,808,000 after purchasing an additional 193,467 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,754 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 59,990 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3,255.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 739,382 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 717,350 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Scotiabank upgraded CubeSmart to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CubeSmart from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $41.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 28.93%.CubeSmart's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

See Also

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