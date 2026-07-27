Visteon Corporation $VC Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 124.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,041 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 287,359 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.94% of Visteon worth $47,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,695 shares of the company's stock worth $127,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,902,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,065 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $103.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. Visteon Corporation has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $129.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.30). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 5.58%.The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other Visteon news, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,020,360. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,463 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Visteon

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visteon announced a $200 million accelerated share repurchase as part of its broader $800 million buyback authorization , which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Article Title

Visteon announced a as part of its broader , which can support the stock by reducing share count and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an outperform rating on Visteon and only slightly lowered its price target to $129 , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Visteon and only slightly lowered its price target to , still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo also maintained an overweight rating and lowered its target to $134 , reinforcing a constructive long-term view despite recent volatility. Article Title

Wells Fargo also maintained an rating and lowered its target to , reinforcing a constructive long-term view despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Visteon’s Q2 revenue came in roughly in line with expectations at $960 million, showing stable sales even as the auto industry remains challenging. Article Title

Visteon’s Q2 revenue came in roughly at $960 million, showing stable sales even as the auto industry remains challenging. Negative Sentiment: The company missed Q2 EPS estimates , reporting $1.91 per share versus the $2.21 consensus, and earnings fell from $2.39 a year ago, which may pressure sentiment. Article Title

The company , reporting $1.91 per share versus the $2.21 consensus, and earnings fell from $2.39 a year ago, which may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Visteon also issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $3.6 billion to $3.8 billion, which appears near or slightly below the market’s expectations and suggests limited near-term upside. Article Title

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

See Also

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