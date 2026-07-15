Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 179.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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