Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,838 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 112,838 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 6.2% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.06% of Vistra worth $32,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 24.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 232,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,152,000. The trade was a 9.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $157.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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