Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,711 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Vistra by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vistra by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.0% during the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.62.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE VST opened at $160.24 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.02 and a 200 day moving average of $158.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.41%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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