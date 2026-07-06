Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.4% of CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned 0.05% of Vistra worth $27,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vistra Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $150.98 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VST. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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