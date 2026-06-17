Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,084 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,761 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in Vistra were worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 140 Summer Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 345,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,757,000 after buying an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vistra by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its stake in Vistra by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 6,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 461.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $219.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $153.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,825.60. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,088 shares of company stock worth $1,634,227. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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