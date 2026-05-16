Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's holdings in Vistra were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Vistra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vistra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $139.92 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $137.81 and a 12 month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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