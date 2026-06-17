Vistra Corp. $VST Stock Position Lifted by 140 Summer Partners LP

140 Summer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,611 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,380 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for 4.1% of 140 Summer Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 140 Summer Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $55,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Stock Up 3.3%

VST stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $132.66 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.85.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $37,332.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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