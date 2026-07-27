Visualize Group LP Has $30.06 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Visualize Group LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,265 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 12.4% of Visualize Group LP's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Visualize Group LP's holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. State Street Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,695,747 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,054,820,000 after acquiring an additional 166,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,765,623 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,857,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,348,501 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,133,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,130 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,074,513,000 after buying an additional 807,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $617,165,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Republic Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.89.

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Republic Services Trading Down 0.1%

Republic Services stock opened at $216.79 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.41 and a 52 week high of $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 366,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.24 per share, with a total value of $74,019,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,315,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,310,304,199.68. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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