Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Acquired by Anchor Capital Management Company LLC

Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,825 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares during the period. Vital Farms makes up 9.5% of Anchor Capital Management Company LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC owned 1.45% of Vital Farms worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 4,382.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of VITL opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.07. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $53.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $187.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.40 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.10%.Vital Farms's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Vital Farms in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vital Farms

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joseph Michael Holland purchased 12,484 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 38,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $305,200. This represents a 48.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Coon acquired 5,895 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $49,635.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 62,314 shares in the company, valued at $524,683.88. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 38,700 shares of company stock valued at $320,864 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms' supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

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