Vitruvian Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. $GLBE

Vitruvian Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,209 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,767 shares during the period. Global-e Online comprises about 5.9% of Vitruvian Partners LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Vitruvian Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Global-e Online worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Global-e Online by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,856 shares of the company's stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Global-e Online by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,076 shares of the company's stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Global-e Online by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,971 shares of the company's stock worth $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its position in Global-e Online by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 858,583 shares of the company's stock worth $33,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $287,537.32. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 3,897,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at $134,502,932.06. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $574,143.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,562,787 shares in the company, valued at $122,738,012.15. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 183,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,366 in the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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