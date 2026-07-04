Vivid Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,948 Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,948 shares of the railroad operator's stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,637 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.28. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.84 and a 12 month high of $282.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Key Headlines Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $283.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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