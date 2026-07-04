Vivid Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Vivid Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,987 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "hold" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $374.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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