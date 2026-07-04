Vivid Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,326,159,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,185,761 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,349,000 after acquiring an additional 54,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $717,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,316,670 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $683,997,000 after acquiring an additional 231,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,816,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $580,897,000 after acquiring an additional 73,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $237.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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