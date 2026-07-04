Vivid Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,176 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $125.30 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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