Vivid Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,357 Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $547.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.10. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $544.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.56. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $493.84 and a 12 month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Article Title

Northrop Grumman won a roughly $312.34 million contract modification to keep producing Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems for the U.S. Navy, extending work through August 2029 and reinforcing multi-year revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted the award as evidence of strong demand for advanced electronic warfare and mission-critical defense technology, which supports the bullish case for NOC’s order pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to Northrop Grumman’s recent contract wins in space, propulsion, and missile systems, plus its reaffirmed 2026 outlook and upcoming July 21 earnings date, as reasons investors are rotating into the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $698.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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