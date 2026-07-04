Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,483 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Vivid Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 13,483 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total transaction of $1,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $348.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.43 and a 200-day moving average of $201.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.57 and a 12-month high of $358.10. The firm has a market cap of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.30, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $114.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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