Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA Shares Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA - Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,419,862 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 574,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.69% of Vizsla Silver worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 10.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,681 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 58,466 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 70,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company's stock.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of VZLA stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 65.89, a current ratio of 32.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade silver projects in Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of properties in the Panuco District of Sinaloa, where it is advancing its flagship Panuco Project, among several other exploration targets. These assets cover prolific epithermal vein systems that have historically produced significant silver and base metals.

The Panuco Project encompasses multiple mineralized zones over a 17,000-hectare land package, where ongoing drilling campaigns have reported consistent high-grade silver intercepts.

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