Volterra Technologies LP Invests $3.64 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Volterra Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,166 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Volterra Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the sale, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,870,683. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:DELL opened at $438.40 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $386.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $492.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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