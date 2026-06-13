Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 6,549 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,274 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.27% of Zebra Technologies worth $32,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,613,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,126 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $666,270,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,874,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $457,419,000 after buying an additional 876,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,221 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $323,697,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,130,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $335,940,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $228.42 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.05 and a 1 year high of $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. The trade was a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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