Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $265.06 Million Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 108,668.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,239 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.65% of TKO Group worth $265,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TKO. Pivotal Research raised their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised TKO Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on TKO Group from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

TKO Group Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE TKO opened at $203.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $152.29 and a one year high of $226.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 116.42%.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer purchased 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.99, for a total value of $1,770,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,943,689. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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