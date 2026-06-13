Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $52.40 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,410 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 53,463 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $52,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company's stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Evercore lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $295.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $304.86 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $270.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.NXP Semiconductors's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,514.36. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total value of $552,661.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. This trade represents a 32.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,061,078. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NXP Semiconductors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NXP Semiconductors wasn't on the list.

While NXP Semiconductors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here