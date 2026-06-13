Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 610,759 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Iron Mountain worth $140,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $134.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.91, for a total value of $767,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 119,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,286,140.37. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares in the company, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,985 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,265. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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