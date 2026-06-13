Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 174,310 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 174,310 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of American Tower worth $157,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of American Tower from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $234.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

About American Tower

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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