Vornado Realty Trust $VNO Shares Purchased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 186,734 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $31,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vornado Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.27.

View Our Latest Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $459.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The business's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,220. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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