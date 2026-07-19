Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) by 14,088.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 118,769 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Voyager Technologies worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,720,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Voyager Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.64.

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Voyager Technologies Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:VOYG opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Technologies Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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