Voyager Technologies, Inc. $VOYG Shares Sold by Liberty Street Advisors Inc.

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. cut its position in Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 455,000 shares during the quarter. Voyager Technologies comprises approximately 12.8% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Voyager Technologies worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYG. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new stake in Voyager Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voyager Technologies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "underweight" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Voyager Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.64.

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Voyager Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VOYG opened at $25.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.57. Voyager Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.14. Voyager Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Voyager Technologies, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Technologies Company Profile

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development. We are committed to developing and delivering an array of transformative, mission-critical solutions to customers enabled by our advanced technology, analytics and space infrastructure capabilities.

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