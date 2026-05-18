Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,938,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,345,703,000 after acquiring an additional 414,828 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 993.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,628 shares of the construction company's stock worth $113,126,000 after buying an additional 360,368 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $98,911,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,207,183 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,293,274,000 after buying an additional 311,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $267.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $252.35 and a 52 week high of $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average is $280.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $330.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

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