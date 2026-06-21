Vulcan Value Partners LLC Takes Position in TransUnion $TRU

Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,062,584 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $91,043,000. TransUnion accounts for about 1.6% of Vulcan Value Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vulcan Value Partners LLC owned 0.55% of TransUnion as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 6,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $480,307.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,973.76. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 89,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,279,770. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TRU opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. New Street Research set a $100.00 target price on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of TransUnion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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