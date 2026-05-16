Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires New Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 484.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 3,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Amer Sports Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Amer Sports stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.16.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Amer Sports had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $414,741.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $553,871.50. The trade was a 42.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of Amer Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $217,741.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,883.28. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,125 shares of company stock worth $956,673.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.18.

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Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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