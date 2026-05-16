Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Decreases Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $284.72 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.73. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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