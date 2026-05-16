Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 16,950 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 448.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

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TTM Technologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $167.35 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $149.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,683,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,509,880. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

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