Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock worth $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Datadog by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company's stock worth $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Datadog by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company's stock worth $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock worth $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.38.

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Datadog Stock Up 2.5%

DDOG opened at $207.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.33, a PEG ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.30. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $211.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $25,407,857.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 285,283 shares in the company, valued at $56,300,600.05. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 842,739 shares of company stock worth $121,023,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.48% of the company's stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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