Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 4,233 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 487.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3%

STRL opened at $717.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $786.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.75. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.68. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STRL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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