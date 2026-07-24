Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 126,964 Revolve Group, Inc. $RVLV

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,871,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 129,686 shares of the company's stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 167,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RVLV has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.61. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $31.68. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $328.84 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $406,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 119,241 shares of company stock worth $3,141,400 over the last ninety days. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

See Also

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