Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 33,001 Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,001 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the bank's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the bank's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WTFC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wintrust Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $177.77.

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Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $119.61 and a twelve month high of $167.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $738.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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