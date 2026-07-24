Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. $TARA

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA - Free Report) by 204.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,401 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 297,525 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.81% of Protara Therapeutics worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TARA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,736 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,558 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,499 shares of the company's stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for virus-driven cancers. The company's primary areas of research include human papillomavirus (HPV)–associated malignancies, where it seeks to harness and enhance the body's immune response to target tumor cells. Protara's therapeutic strategy combines antigen-specific vaccination approaches with modulators of T-cell activation to improve clinical outcomes in patients with HPV-mediated disease.

Protara's lead immunotherapy candidate is PTX-35, an investigational monoclonal antibody designed to agonize OX40, a co-stimulatory receptor on T cells.

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