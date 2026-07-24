Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 202.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,595 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 595.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,958 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $18.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of IART opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $391.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.81 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 17.42% and a negative net margin of 30.15%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

See Also

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