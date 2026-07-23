Walleye Capital LLC Buys 175,477 Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. $NEXA

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,458 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Nexa Resources worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Nexa Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth $134,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nexa Resources from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $888.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $885.90 million. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nexa Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nexa Resources wasn't on the list.

While Nexa Resources currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here