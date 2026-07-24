Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,895 shares of the company's stock after selling 168,751 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in Aura Minerals were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGO. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,623,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,483,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 428,436 shares of the company's stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 326,403 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $11,963,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $4,544,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,125,129.35. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 19,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $1,240,022.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 390,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,480,664.44. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock worth $30,450,738 over the last three months.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AUGO stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 51.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. The firm had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Aura Minerals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUGO

About Aura Minerals

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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