Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. $AMPY

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY - Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,308 shares of the company's stock after selling 420,939 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Amplify Energy worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 309.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,245 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amplify Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amplify Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of -0.19. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.11 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

In related news, insider James Frew purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $98,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 216,859 shares in the company, valued at $856,593.05. This represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Amplify Energy Profile

Amplify Energy Corp NYSE: AMPY is an independent upstream energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's operations emphasize both conventional and unconventional plays, combining onshore and offshore activities. Amplify Energy applies advanced reservoir management techniques and disciplined capital allocation to identify and develop reserves with attractive economics while managing commodity price exposure through targeted risk strategies.

The company's asset portfolio is concentrated along the U.S.

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