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Walleye Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. $GAU

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Galiano Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU - Free Report) by 5,413.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,180 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,389 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.57% of Galiano Gold worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 109.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 100,202 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Galiano Gold by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 623,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Freedom Capital raised Galiano Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GAU opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Galiano Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company's primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold's flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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